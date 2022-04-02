Lucille V. Gilmore TINMOUTH — Lucille V. Gilmore, 72, of Tinmouth, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her home, following a long illness. She was born in Binghamton, New York, on May 13, 1949, the daughter of Arlyn and Dorothy (Riley) Colwell. She graduated from Windsor High School in New York and then from B.I.N.E. College. Lucille married Peter Gilmore on March 13, 1976. Early on, she had worked as a bookkeeper and then worked the farm with her husband for over 40 years. In her younger years, she enjoyed softball in the summer and ice skating in the winter. She also enjoyed reading and road trips. She was a great wife and mother; she had a huge garden from which she canned and shared the bounty. She loved watching her grandchildren and having them help in the garden and around the farm. She had been a longtime member of the Ira Baptist Church, where she was active and took comfort in Jesus. Lucille is survived by her husband, sons, Andy and Alan (Jessica) Gilmore, daughters, Judy and Lori Gilmore, all of Tinmouth; daughter, Karen (Gabe) Brown, of Wells; brother, Donald (Carol) Colwell, and sisters, Darleen Colwell and Karen (Marty) Weaver, all of Windsor, New York; and sister, Doris (Richard) Wayman, of Edmeston, New York; grandchildren, Caleb and Miriam Brown and Morgan Gilmore; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Cindy Judkins. A graveside service will be held in the Tinmouth Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to CEF of Maine, 431 Campground Road, Livermore Falls, ME 04254, attention of Jeanette Lindsey, Accountant.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.