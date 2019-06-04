Lucinda B. Whittier KILLINGTON — Lucinda B. Whittier, 87, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born March 3, 1932, in Reading, the daughter of Fred and Lillian (Knight) McKinstry. Ms. Whittier worked for many years on the Bridgewater Hill family farm and then was employed by Val Rock Motel. She enjoyed reading a good book. Survivors include a son, Albert Whittier, and extended family. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, in Riverside Cemetery in Killington. Memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross, 29 Mansfield Ave., Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
