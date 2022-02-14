Lucinda Jewell McCullough

RUTLAND — Lucinda “Cindy” Jewell McCullough, 73, passed away on Jan. 22, 2022.
Cindy was born in Kaneohe, Hawaii. She graduated in 1966 from James B. Castle High School in Kaneohe, Hawaii.
Cindy loved being on her boat on Lake George and Lake Bomoseen with friends and family. She loved gardening, shopping and sunbathing. She was a member of the Gourmet Club with some of her closest friends. She loved traveling around the world and trying new foods from different cultures. During her downtime, she loved reading and snuggling with her animals.
Cindy is survived by her sister, Linda Jewell Schneider, of Colombus Grove, Ohio; son, Adam McCullough and wife Carolyn, of Rutland City; son, Jaime McCullough and wife Joanna, of Rutland City; and many grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her mother, Edith Jewell; her brother, Harold “Guy” “Alonzo“ Jewell; and former ex-husband, Charles G. McCullough.
The McCullough family will hold a private celebration of life for Cindy. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.Braintrauma.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.