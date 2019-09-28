Lucy Ann Archer RUTLAND — Lucy Ann Archer, 94, of Rutland, died Sept. 17, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 9, 1925, in Barre, the daughter of Lloyd Martin and Flora Elizabeth (Sweeney) Parker. Ann married the late Howard J. Archer on Sept. 5, 1947. Survivors include a son, Gary J. Archer and wife Cathy, of Rutland; a daughter, Rhonda J. Robinson, of Union Grove, NC; four grandchildren Kerry and Ken Reitschky, Kelly and Jeff Gibson, Jennifer and Weylin Ryan and Christopher and Jennifer Archer; great-grandchildren Thomas Thompson, Kyra Peoples, Ryhlee and Bryant Bruce, Jamison Ryan, Ryland, Dillon and Savannah Gibson; great-great-grandchild Sophia Thompson; sister Edith and husband Robert Lemieux; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Oct. 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Rutland United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rutland United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
