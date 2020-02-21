Lucy B. (Cox) Abarno TOWNSHEND — Lucy B. Cox Abarno, 100, a resident of Valley Cares Assisted Living on Grafton Road, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home. Lucy was born in Passport Township, North Dakota, on Sept. 12, 1919, the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Harriet N. Cook Cox. She was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters. Lucy attended school in Berthold, North Dakota. As a child and young adult, she helped set type at her father's newspaper, The Berthold Tribune. Lucy was a retail business owner, worked various retail jobs and for the United States Civil Service, and was a member and WWII veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Lucy enjoyed sewing, bingo, card games, word search puzzles and gardening. Lucy is survived by her children, Robert Abarno (Eleanor) of Silver Spring, Maryland, Carol Milone (Bob) of Newnan, Georgia, and Margaret Barton (Gary) of Londonderry, Vermont; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be held in Glebeview Cemetery in Londonderry and will be announced later in the spring. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Lucy's memory may be made to Valley Cares, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vermont.
