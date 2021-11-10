Lucy J. Panarello WEST RUTLAND — Lucy Julia Panarello, 86, of West Rutland, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Rutland Health and Rehabilitation. She was born in West Rutland Dec. 21, 1934, the daughter of Stanley and Julia (Brutkoski) Jankowski. Lucy was a graduate of West Rutland High School class of 1952. On Oct. 26, 1957, she married Frank Panarello. Mrs. Panarello enjoyed watching the Yankees and Celtics and spending time with her grandchildren Lucy was employed as a bookkeeper at Price Chopper for many years, retiring in 2002. Surviving are her husband, Frank, of West Rutland; one son, James Panarello and his wife, Yvonne, of Clarendon; two daughters, Kelly Boudreau and her husband, Fred, of Rutland, and Diane Stevens and her husband, Scott, of Lanesborough, Massachusetts; two brothers, John Jankowski and his wife, Theresa, of Rutland, and Stanley Jankowski and his wife, Margaret, of Manchester; five sisters, Leona Stillings and her husband, Al, of Rome, New York, Sandra Fox and her husband, Jack, of Pittsford, Teresa Jankowski, of West Rutland, Marcia Jankowski, of Florence, and Helen Callahan, of West Rutland; seven grandchildren, Kelsie Boudreau, Nicholas Boudreau, Daniel Boudreau, Michael Stevens, Emma Stevens, Kamdyn Panarello and Lilyana Panarello; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
