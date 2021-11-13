Lucy J. Panarello WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for Lucy Julia Panarello, 86, who died Nov. 8, 2021, was held Thursday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Stephen Marchand, of Christ the King Church. Angela Lundrigan was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. The eulogist was offered by her daughter, Diane Stevens. Bearers were Nicholas and Daniel Boudreau, Michael Stevens, Ronald Fox, Kevin and Thomas Callahan. Arrangements were by Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland.
