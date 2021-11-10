Luigi "Gino" Spallieri RUTLAND — Luigi “Gino” Spallieri, 76, a resident of Rutland, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at his home, following a long battle with bone cancer and renal failure. He was born in Italy on July 13, 1945, the son of Francesco and Rosa (Delmonico) Spallieri. As a young man, he served in the Italian Army. He married Lucia Valente on Aug. 26, 1968, and relocated to Rutland in 1969. In 1983, he and Lucy, with the help of their sons, established the Fair Haven Pizza House on 33 Main St. in Fair Haven and it quickly became popular. The people of the community became their family. Despite his many significant health issues, Gino loved going to work every day at the pizza shop so he could see the many customers he came to call friends. Mr. Spallieri was a member of Christ the King Church. He belonged to the Italian American Club on Grove Street in Rutland where he enjoyed playing bocce with his friends as a member of the Old Timers Team. Survivors include his wife, Lucia Spallieri, of Rutland; two sons, Francesco Spallieri, of Rutland, and Vito Spallieri and his wife, Jennifer, of Chittenden; three grandchildren, Molly Nickerson (Brian), Brent Nickerson (Courtney) and Giovanni Spallieri; siblings, Maria Spalliero, of New Jersey, Antonio Spallieri, Mario Spallieri, Angioletta Spallieri, Rosetta Spallieri, Filomena Spallieri, Giuseppe Spallieri, Mechelina Spallieri, Antonietta Spallieri and Carmelina Spallieri, all of Italy; three sisters-in-law, Filomena Valente, of Rutland Town, Angela Valente Lettiere, of Naples, Floria, and Jane Valente, of Proctor; a brother-in-law, Pasquale Valente, of California and Italy; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Angelo Spallieri, Carmine Valente, John Valente, Giuseppina Valente and Mario Spalliero. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland, Vermont. Burial will follow in the Cheney Hill Cemetery in Rutland Town. Memorial contributions may be made Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT; Christ the King School, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT; or to the Mount St. Joseph Academy, 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701.
