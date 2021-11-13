Luigi “Gino” Spallieri RUTLAND — The funeral service for Luigi “Gino” Spallieri, 76, who died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, was held Friday at Christ the King Church in Rutland. The pastor, Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, officiated. William Gower Johnson was organist. Rosie Doran was vocalist. Words of remembrance were by Bernie Valente. Burial was in Cheney Hill Cemetery in Rutland Town. A reception followed at Fair Haven Pizza House. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT; Christ the King School, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT; or Mount St. Joseph Academy, 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701.
