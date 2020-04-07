Lulabelle Keane MANCHESTER — Lulabelle Keane, 77, died Friday, March 4, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 10, 1942, in Blaine, Maine, the daughter of Howard and Olive (Stait) Wright. Mrs. Keane grew up in Ludlow, graduating from the Black River Academy. She was a long-time employee at the Spring Lake Ranch in Cuttingsville until her retirement. Mrs. Keane enjoyed baking and reading. Lou never missed and opportunity to hop in the car alongside her husband, and then her daughters, for drives to take in the beauty of Vermont and Pennsylvania. Survivors include three daughters, Brenda Campbell Anastasio and her husband Eugene of Camphill, Pennsylvania; Carrie Keane of South Carolina; and Deborah J Keane and her husband Patrick Chuderski of Manchester; a son-in-law Thomas Shambo; six grandchildren, Amelia, Katelyn, Samantha, Dylan, Cara and Devon; and three great-grandchildren; and a niece. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Keane; three brothers, Ronald Keane, Raymond Kean and Staley Paul; and a son-in-law, Capt. David G. Campbell. Private graveside services was held in the East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spring Lake Ranch, 1169 Spring Lake Road, Cuttingsville, VT 05738.
