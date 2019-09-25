Luna Harriet Ricker WILDER — Luna Harriet Ricker, 71, of Wilder, died on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH, following a period of declining health. Luna was born on Aug. 25, 1948, to Allyn and Anna (Grant) Ricker, in Hanover, NH. Luna was a lifelong resident of Wilder. Luna graduated from Hartford High School in 1966 where she was a three-sport athlete playing field hockey, basketball and softball. She attended the College of Emporia in Emporia, KS, graduating in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physical Education. Upon graduation, Luna returned to Vermont first teaching at Milton High School for two years before returning to her beloved Hartford in 1972. She spent the next 46 years working as a Physical Education teacher and athletic trainer at Hartford High School, retiring in 2018. Luna cared deeply about the school, students and faculty, dedicating her life to her job. She attended thousands of athletic events caring for student athletes, countless plays, concerts, awards ceremonies and project graduations supporting the students in any capacity they needed. If there was an event at Hartford High School, Luna was never far away. Her community service went beyond the halls of HHS. She served as a call firefighter-EMT for the Hartford Fire Department for 37 years, served as the sexton of the Greater Hartford United Church of Christ, and was a lifelong member of the Upper Valley Community Grange. Luna’s kindness and generosity was felt throughout the community and her family, as she took on the role of caregiver to her parents, several aunts and friends. In her spare time, Luna enjoyed spending time with family and friends, keeping up on the lives of former students, and watching and playing tennis. Always a competitor, Luna enjoyed many family croquet tournaments at the Ricker camp on Mascoma Lake, and most of the time she won! Luna was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Rufus Ricker; nephew, Stewart Ricker; niece, Sandra Gour and husband Ernest; and close friend, Margaret Stoddard. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Alvin and Beverly Ricker, of Wilder; nephew Allyn Ricker and wife Charlene, of White River Junction, and their children Allyson Klosterman and husband David, Sara Ricker and Adam Ricker; niece Marie Martin and husband Scott, of Wilder, and their children Brian Martin and wife Jessica, and Lindsay Mullen and husband Ryan; niece-in-law Noel Maull, of Winter Garden, FL, and her daughter, Nicole Wheeler and husband Rob; great-nephew Ernest Gour and wife Bobee; several great-grandnieces and -nephews; and dear friend Jeni Frechette. Calling hours will be at Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction Friday, Sept. 27, from 2-4 and 6–8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. in the Hartford High School Gymnasium with a reception to follow on the high school campus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hartford High School Athletic Department, 37 Highland Ave., White River Junction, VT 05001, and reference Luna Ricker Memorial Fund.
