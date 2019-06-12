Lydia Balch SPRINGFIELD — Lydia Balch, 93, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, with family by her side. She was born March 9, 1926, in Douglas, Massachusetts, the daughter of George H. and Gladys (Caswell) Johnson. She graduated from Sutton High School and Worcester Normal School in Massachusetts. On June 3, 1945, she married Richard L. Brickey, who predeceased her. She married Guy M. Balch Sept. 4, 1970; he also predeceased her. Mrs. Balch worked at J.J. Newbury’s Store, the A&P grocery store, Price Chopper and Springfield Family Center. She was a past president of Robert L. Johnson VFW Post 771 Auxiliary. She and husband Guy put out flags in Springfield for every patriotic occasion until they could no longer physically do so. She enjoyed bingo and volunteering for town services and organizations, even working from home when she could no longer get out. She received a Volunteer of the Year Award. Survivors include five children Robert and Lawrence Brickey, Carol Cole, Gary Balch and Pat (Brickey) Coutermarsh; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandmother. She was also predeceased by siblings Mildred, Barbara, Albert; and a son, Chuck Balch. Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the funeral home with the Rev. George Keeler officiating. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
