Lyle W. Wheeler CHITTENDEN — Lyle William Wheeler, 86, of Chittenden died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 20, 1934, in Chittenden, the son of Merritt F. and Ella (McGee) Wheeler. Mr. Wheeler served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge. He was employed as a logger, truck driver by Roger Rowe and as a carpenter by Jack Shortsleeves. He enjoyed hunting in Vermont and Maine and snowmobiling. Survivors include sons, Kevin Wheeler of Chittenden, and Todd Wheeler of Florence; two grandsons, Jarred Wheeler and Keith Wheeler; brother, Cleo Wheeler of Chittenden; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley A. (McPhee) Wheeler, Dec. 30, 2006; a sister, Audrey Mussaw; and two brothers, Elmer Wheeler and Merritt Wheeler Jr. There will be no funeral services. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Private burial will be in the Baird Cemetery. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorial contribution may be made to the Misty Heather Morn Community Care Home, P.O. Box 176, Hydeville, VT 05750.
