Lyman Drake Bickford LANCASTER, S.C. — Lyman Drake Bickford, 87, passed away June 1, 2020, at the Lancaster Medical Center, Lancaster, South Carolina. He was born in Randolph, Vermont, on Sept. 2, 1932, and moved to Springfield, Vermont, in his early years. His father was Pearl Drake Bickford and his mother was Emma Bryant Bickford. After graduating from Springfield High School, Lyman served in the Army during the Korean War. When he returned from Korea, he married Eleanor Scales and they were married for 41 years until Eleanor's death in 1994. Lyman was the twin brother to Lois Martin who passed away in 2007. He also had three sisters, Idamae Laitnen, Eda Estey and Peggy Young, who have all predeceased him. Lyman is survived by three nephews, Jon Estey, Kurt Martin and Mike Young; and one niece, Cindi Austin. He was predeceased by two nieces, Linda Hitchcock and Kathleen Martin; and one nephew, Greg Estey. Lyman also had 14 nieces and nephews on his wife’s side of the family. Lyman worked more than 40 years as a salesman for Parks and Woolson Machine Tool Co. He also started his own business, Lancaster Tool, in South Carolina and was a lifelong member of the Freemasons. Lyman was a avid sportsman and owned many sporting dogs, as well as house dogs, throughout his life. Lyman was very proud to have donated large amounts of blood to the American Red Cross and would show you his pins of recognition. Lancaster Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and donations may be made in Lyman’s name to The Springfield Humane Society, Springfield, Vermont.
