Lynda M. Mahnken BRANDON — Lynda Mae Mahnken, 78, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born July 25, 1942, in Rutland, the daughter of Ralph and Mabel (Weston) Humiston. She graduated from Brandon High School in 1960, and from Westbrook College. Ms. Mahnken was an administrative assistant at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and then for Manpower on Wall Street. In Vermont, she was a home care provider for Rutland Mental Health for 38 years. Survivors include a daughter, Krista Catrell of North Clarendon; a sister, Andrea Barra of West Rutland; three nieces, a nephew and several cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Ralph Humiston Jr.; and a son, John Brodeur. The private graveside service will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
