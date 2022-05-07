Lyndon Chapin CLARENDON — Lyndon “Lyndy” Chapin, 87, passed away on May 1, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born on June 19, 1934, in Chittenden, Vermont, to John Mark Chapin and Laura Sprague Chapin, of Chittenden. He grew up on the family farm, was a very active member of the Chittenden-Holden Willing Workers and a member of the Pittsford Civil Air Patrol. He graduated from Pittsford-Barstow High School. He first worked in Brandon, The Vermont Marble Co., and Jones & Lamson in Springfield, Vermont. On Oct. 7, 1956, he married Sylvia Ballard and they lived in Springfield, Vermont. Then, in 1957, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, first at Fort Dix, Fort Wood for Advanced Engineering Combat Courses, then overseas to Germany until 1959. After the armed services, they moved to Proctor, Vermont, where he worked for the Town of Proctor, joined the fire department and the 287th Ordinance Co. of the Army Reserves. In 1965, he began work at General Electric, retiring after 31 years in 1996. There, he was known as the “Weatherman.” While there, he also worked at Wilson Castle and the Rutland Fairgrounds. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years, American Legion Post 31, Loyal Member of the Moose. Sutherland Falls 108, Lee Lodge 30, GE Retirees and Union Church of Proctor. He loved working with his tractors, whether it was haying, logging at his camp, and sugaring season at his family sugarhouse. He loved working with his hands, helping build things for his children, and working in general. He loved to hunt and spend time at his family camp in Wells, Vermont. He enjoyed traveling, square dances, music festivals and music barns, playing cards, puzzles, family get-togethers and holidays. Being with family and friends meant everything to him and he loved eating out as well. You never saw Lyndon without a smile on his face, a friendly handshake, and he seldom met a stranger whom he didn’t know. Surviving are a son, Mark (Donna) Chapin, of Clarendon, Vermont; daughter, Vicky (Chester) Brown, of West Rutland, Vermont; son, Gary (Lisa) Chapin, of Shrewsbury, Vermont; eight grandchildren, Justin (Kay), Jeremy (Deb), Kerri (Gary), Erik, Christopher (Lauren), Brittany, Alyssa and Megan; also, seven great-grandchildren, Caden, Natalie, Mikaela, Evelyn, Lily, Iva and Weston; also, several nieces, nephews and cousins; a special friend, Emma Kelley; and his beloved cat, Lily. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years; his parents; in-laws; and siblings, John Mark Jr., Clarence, Lila, Mildred, Leroy and Harley. We would like to thank Foley Cancer Center, RRMC, Cancer Center of Dartmouth Hematology/Oncology and the Heart Failure Team, and VNA & Hospice of the Southwestern Region. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Foley Cancer Center and Hospice. A graveside service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Masonic services and military honors. A celebration of life will follow at the North Chittenden Grange. Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
