Lynelle Larsen FOREST DALE — Lynelle Larsen, 69, of Forest Dale, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the residence of her caregiver. Lynelle was born Dec. 28, 1950, in Waterbury, CT, the daughter of Roy and Merle (Wilder) Larsen. She was able to enjoy time with her family until her father passed away in 1968. She then was a resident of Brandon Training School until it closed. She enjoyed arts and crafts. She also spent a lot of time at day care centers reading to little children. Survivors include her brothers Everett Larsen of New York and Derrick (Stephanie) Larsen of Brandon; nephews Thomas and Daniel Larsen; and a niece, Jane Larson. She is also survived by longtime guardian Cheryl Parker; and caregiver Christopher Genier. Calling hours will be held from 5 until 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, followed by a service at 6 p.m., at Barnard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the spring in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital, in care of Barnard Funeral Home, 3186 US Route 7, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to Specialized Community Care, P.O. Box 578, East Middlebury, VT 05740.
