Lynn A. Cole RUTLAND — Lynn A. Cole, 70, of Rutland, died May 4, 2022, in Green Cove, Florida. He was born June 14, 1951, in Rutland, son of Howard and Beatrice (Brown) Cole. Lynn was a Vermont National Guard veteran and enjoyed playing cards at the Rutland American Legion Post 31. He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Woodbury) Cole; a son, Edward (Susan) Black, of Greer, South Carolina; a daughter, Sherry Duprey, of Rutland; two brothers, Gale Cole, of Swainsboro, Georgia, and Jerry (Gloria) Cole, of Westminster; three sisters, Connie (Mert) Fullam, of Springfield, Linda (Raymond) Tarbell, of Mount Holly and Lynette Devereux (Doug), of Mount Holly, Vermont; four grandchildren, Laura Steves, Corey Black, Marlee Duprey and Marissa Duprey; two great-grandchildren, Travis and Benjamin; his mother-in-law, Joyce Rooney, of Rutland; a sister-in-law, Charla Cole, of Lewisville, Georgia; many nieces and nephews. Lynn was predeceased by two brothers, Ted Cole and Jim Cole. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at noon, at the Rutland American Legion Post 31 at 33 Washington St. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
