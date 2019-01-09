Lynn Echevarria RUTLAND — Lynn B. Echevarria, 70, died Jan. 7, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 13, 1947, in East Orange, New Jersey, the daughter of Albert and Marjorie (Brink) Fischgrund. Mrs. Echevarria was a computer information analyst at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her husband, Pedro Echevarria-Montes, of Rutland; a son, Eric Tuzzo, and a daughter, Jeninne Pitts, both of Pittsford; four grandchildren, a great-grandson; nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.