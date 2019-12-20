Lynne-Marie Graham CASTLETON — Lynne-Marie Graham passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the age of 58, of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marie Daly; mother Marilee Watson; her father, Arthur Labelle; nephew Dylan Labelle; and sister Collenne Whalen. She is survived by her son, Matthew Graham and partner Jillian Earle; her partner, Gary; her adopted children Angela Champine, Kyle Ellis, Corey Fortin; siblings Sherinne Thompson, Laurie Proctor, Michael Labelle, Renne Gee; nieces and nephews John Thompson, Katelyn Tessier, Joey Thompson, Marilee Murphy, Alyson Whalen, Mikey Labelle, Justin Gee, Jesse Sumner, Marie Whalen, Tucker Proctor; and many great-nieces and -nephews. Born in Darien, Connecticut, her family moved to Vermont when she was young. She graduated Rutland High School in 1979 and attended classes at Castleton University. Lynne, as many knew her, worked throughout the Rutland area waitressing at places such as Kong Chow and Sewards, then went onto manufacturing jobs at Tambrands and MetroMail. For the last 20 years, Lynne worked for General Electric, reaching level 18 bench machinist, Aviation Division, with nine certifications. Lynne, although only 5 ft.-5 in. tall, had a personality of 7 ft. tall, she was a ball of fire with a heart of gold. She loved to socialize and given the chance, would talk your ear off. But most importantly, she loved her family, extended family and friends who became family. Although she lived very frugally, often times bragging about the deals she got off the clearance rack, there was no amount of money she wouldn’t spend to help those in need. She was an advocate of the arts, especially music, and always the loudest one cheering and the first one on the dance floor. Lynne was her son’s biggest supporter in his own pursuits in music, but would often encourage anyone to follow their passion. She enjoyed, hunting, fishing, stock car racing and would enjoy this very moment being on a motorcycle somewhere traveling cross-country. Leaving an impression with anyone she met, she will be deeply missed. A wake will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland from 1 to 4 p.m. Donations in her memory can be made to the Rutland Country Parent-Child Center.
