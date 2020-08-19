Lysle H. "Herbie" Chase NORTH POMFRET — Lysle Herbert "Herbie" Chase, 100, died Aug. 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. His recent 100th birthday celebration featured a “Big Truck and Tractor Parade” as he watched from his lawn. He was honored by The Naval Operations Center of White River Junction presenting him with an American flag and the Commander’s Challenge Coin, as well as the Director's Challenge Coin from the VA Medical Center. He was born July 14, 1920, in Lowell, the son of Moses S. and Rena M. (Adams) Chase. He attended Pomfret schools and worked on local farms as a teenager, caring for riding horses. Mr. Chase served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the USS Badger and the USS Amsterdam. He was honorably discharged, receiving the World War II Victory Medal, American Theatre Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He married Elaine J. Longley in 1949. He purchased his own construction truck which he ran as a business for years working on many Windsor County roads. He was employed winters in Connecticut at Pratt and Whitney Co. and at a fireworks plant. In 1956, Mr. Chase and family purchased the Galaxy Hill Farm. Their awards included The United Farmers Milk Quality Award and The Crop Management Award from the U.S. Soil and Conservation Corp. He was a member of Vermont Farm Bureau and The United Farmers Milk Producers. He and his wife sold the farm in 1973 and placed one of their 22-acre fields in the Upper Valley Land Trust to be permanently conserved. He then worked for Moulton Construction and Clifford Sand and Gravel. In retirement, he drove a van for the Thompson Senior Center. He was a trustee and deacon of North Pomfret Congregational Church and a volunteer for North Pomfret Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Chase played in the Woodstock Bowling League on the North Pomfret Men’s Team. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed vegetable gardening and playing cards. Survivors include his wife; four children, Jeanna Hamblet of Keene, New Hampshire, Keith Chase of North Pomfret, Tamara Phillips of North Thetford and Jenness Burns of Hartland; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Barbara Gilbert, Ethelyn Wardwell, Kathleen and Howard “Chic” Chase; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Kim Chase; and five siblings, Florence Rameor, Kenneth, Norman, Dean and Ronald "Curley" Chase. There are no calling hours. Private burial will be in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, on Herbie’s Hill at the home of Eric and Val Chase, 695 Allen Hill Road. Mask wearing and social distancing will be expected. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Thompson Senior Center, North Pomfret Congregational Church, Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Vermont and New Hampshire or Pomfret Fire Department. Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
