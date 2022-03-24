Lyudmila Cushing FAIR HAVEN — The memorial service for Lyudmila Cushing, 69, who died March 15, 2022, was held Tuesday, March 22, at Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Family and friends shared in the service. A daughter, Sasha Cushing, delivered the eulogy. Private burial will be at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.