Lyudmila "Luda" Cushing FAIR HAVEN — Lyudmila "Luda" Cushing, age 69, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from injuries sustained in Leicester. Luda was born in Ukraine on Oct. 25, 1952. She was the daughter of Vladimir and Katya Drobot. She grew up in Ukraine where she received education at a trade tech college and the medic college. She later received her LPN. She also worked as a kindergarten teacher for more than 10 years. She came to the United States in 2002 where she worked in private duty home care for the elderly. She became a naturalized citizen in 2005. She enjoyed gardening. traveling and shopping. She was an amazing mother. Luda is survived by her husband, Stephen Cushing, of Fair Haven, whom she married in 2002; two daughters, Maya Polishchuk and her husband, Andrei, who remains in Ukraine but presently she is with her two daughters taking refuge in Poland, and Sasha Cushing, of Tampa, Florida; and two grandchildren, Katya and Sophia Polishchuk. Several cousins also survive her. A gathering "In Celebration of Her Life" will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at The Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Those wishing to pay their respects are asked to wear face masks. A private burial will take place at a later date in Ukraine. Memorial gifts instead of flowers may be made in her memory to Catholic Relief Services (crs.org).
