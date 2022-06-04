Mabel A. Lockerby SPRINGFIELD — Mabel A. Lockerby, 95, of Brockway Mills Road, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vermont. She was born Dec. 9, 1926, in South Acworth, New Hampshire, the daughter of Thomas and Annie Elizabeth (DeMond) Henderson. She was a graduate of Vilas High School in Alstead, New Hampshire, and a member of the Red Hat Society. Mabel loved animals, especially horses, gardening, picking fruit, crocheting, baking, and jigsaw puzzles. She worked at LaQueer Brothers and then had a 39-year career as a QC technician at Liquidometer/Simmons Precision Products/Hercules in Bellows Falls, Vermont. On Nov. 3, 1962, in Grafton, Vermont, Mabel married Charles W. Lockerby who survives. She is also survived by one son, Thomas P. Lockerby, and his wife, Kathleen, of Acton, Massachusetts; and her daughter, Annie C. Lockerby, of Chester, Vermont. She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Margaret A. Goldman and Wilma C. Westcott. There will be calling hours at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home Monday, May 30, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. There will be a funeral service on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101, followed by a burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls, Vermont.
