Mabel A. (Tinney) Goodrich DORAVILLE, Ga. — Mabel A. (Tinney) Goodrich, 95, of Doraville, Georgia, formerly of Danby, Vermont, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Mabel was born Sept. 24, 1924, in Mount Tabor, Vermont, to the late Harry and Marie Tinney. Mable grew up and attended schools in Mount Tabor and Danby. She loved to hunt, fish and spend time in nature. Mabel formerly owned a restaurant in Weippe, Idaho, she worked as a caregiver, and did whatever was needed to support her family. She was very kind-hearted and was devoted to her friends and family. Mrs. Goodrich possessed many talents and had traveled to 49 U.S. states, Canada and Europe. She was predeceased by her husbands, Cecil “Bugger” Stevens and Donald Goodrich; sons, Cecil and Thomas Stevens; and daughter, Betty Goodrich. Surviving are her children, Peter Stevens, Raymond Stevens, Walter “Dick” Stevens, Delores “Cookie” McEllvan, Cecille Colvin, Frannie Crow, Mary Pratt and their spouses; 23 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Goodrich will be interred in St. Jerome’s Cemetery in East Dorset, Vermont, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Richard Tinney. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
