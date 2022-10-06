Mabel Chapleau WASHINGTON, N.J. — The funeral service for Mabel “May” Wilson Chapleau, 85, who died on Aug. 19, 2022, will be held at Clifford Funeral Home on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2022, with calling hours from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. A prayer service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
