Mabel T. Barlow SPRINGFIELD - Mabel T. Barlow, 89, died Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor. She was born Nov. 21, 1928, in Chester, the daughter of Guy and Gladys (Mowry) Trombley. She graduated from Springfield High School. On April 30, 1949, she married Robert J. Barlow in Springfield. Mrs. Barlow and her husband owned and operated Barlow’s Look Away Farm in Springfield, which included dairy cows, beef cattle and a large maple sugaring operation. She was a member of First Congregational Church in Springfield and volunteered making mittens for the annual church bazaar. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. Survivors include three children Scott Barlow, Jane Waysville, both of Springfield, Twyla Sweetmoon, of Marathon Shores, Florida; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Barlow was predeceased by her husband July 13, 2014, a brother and five sisters. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at First Congregational Church in Springfield, where friends may call at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service officiated by the Rev. Gerry Piper. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield and a reception will take place at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156; or Cedar Hill Activities Fund, 49 Cedar Hill Drive, Windsor, VT 05089. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
