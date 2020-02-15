Madeline G. Oakman BENSON — Madeline Grace Oakman, 72, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 24, 1947, in New York City. She graduated from Cathedral High School in the Bronx and received a BS from Castleton College. Mrs. Oakman was employed as a social worker for many years, at Dorset Nursing, the State of Vermont, Rutland Mental Health and for the Rooney family in their community care homes. She enjoyed knitting, reading and sewing. Survivors include her husband, Edward Oakman of Benson; three sons, William Dugan Jr. of Poultney, Robert Dugan of Benson, Brian Dugan of Castleton; two stepsons, Edward Oakman of New York and Jonathan Oakman of West Haven; a brother, James O’Keefe of River Edge, New Jersey; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother and stepfather, Joan and Joseph Spadafino; and a brother, John O’Keeffe. Private burial will be at a later date in Wells Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Concerned, 49 Main St., Fair Haven, VT; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
