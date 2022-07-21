Madeline Lillian Ingerson CASTLETON — Madeline (Maddie) Lillian Ingerson, 79 of Castleton, died Tuesday morning, July 19, 2022, in her home surrounded by her husband and children, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 1, 1942, in Salisbury, to Lillian Anderson Gale and Bernard Ira (Hap) Gale.She was the youngest of seven Children. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Edward Albert Ingerson Jr., three children Brian Edward Ingerson, Angela Susan Gearwar, Janine Ann Fuller, one sibling, Bernard Ira Gale Jr. (Sonny) 102 years old, grandchildren Miranda Robtoy, Breaona Patnode, Brennan Ingerson, Erica Ingerson, Haley Gearwar and Kyle Fuller, a great grandson Braydon Robtoy, many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Draco. She was predeceased by her son Michael and her brothers Richard, Marshall, Maurice and Arnold. Maddie was a homemaker and private secretary for the businesses she ran with her husband Edward over the years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and being with friends and family. Viewing hours are Sunday, July 24 from 2-4 PM at the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 11:00 AM, in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Hubbardton, VT. Special thanks to Bayada, Foley Cancer Center, Rutland General Surgical and Donna Bedard. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Foley Cancer Center or the Rutland County Humane Society.
