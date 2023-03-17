Malcolm Jensen RUTLAND — Malcolm Jensen passed away on Wednesday March 15, 2023, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH. He was born on January 24th,1947, in Saratoga Springs, NY to Lawrence and Dorothy (Mann) Jensen. Malcolm attended Newport High School before entering the US Navy in February 1964. He served 8+ years on active duty. Upon leaving the Navy, Malcolm became an over the road/long- distance truck driver predominately with Starr Transportation; Goddard Transportation; and Stone Belt (Moon) Transportation. Malcolm also worked for the Department of Corrections in Windsor and Woodstock, VT. Malcolm also held volunteer positions including Disabled American Vet Transportation Coordinator for Rutland through the White River Junction VA Medical Center for 20 years and American Legion Rutland Bingo for 12 years. Malcolm was a life member of the Rutland VFW#648 and a member of American Legion Post #31. He is survived by his wife Pamela Johnson of Rutland, sons Skip (Lisa) Jensen of Oxnard, CA and Michael (Mary) Jensen of Brandon, VT; grandchildren Daniel, Julia and Nicholas of Oxnard, CA and Matthew Jensen of Vermont; a great grandson Wyatt Jensen, sisters Candace Huseman of Newport, VT and Jean (Giles) Vigent of Newport, VT. Malcolm was predeceased by his parents and sister Pam Brown. A memorial service will be held 1pm Tuesday March 21, 2023, at the Aldous Funeral Home. Military burial will take place at Randolph Veterans Cemetery.
