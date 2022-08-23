Manuel L. Ricard BRANDON — Manuel Leigh Ricard, age 59, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his home in Brandon. Manuel was born in Middlebury on November 26, 1962. He was the son of Byron and Carla (Schroeder) Ricard. He grew up in Forest Dale and received his early education in Forest Dale and Brandon schools. He was a 1980 graduate at Otter Valley Union High School. Following graduation, he worked various jobs including Metro Mail. He was forced to retire, due to disability, in December 2021, from the custodial department at Otter Valley Union High School, following more than 20 years of service. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed computer games and was a die-hard Miami Dolphins fan. He is survived by 3 sisters; Laura Kenyon of Forest Dale, Lorna Morrison of Hubbardton and Amy Frederick of Brandon. Several nieces, nephew & cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister; Darla Ricard. The memorial service “In Celebration of His Life” will take place on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 2 PM, at the Forest Dale Christian Fellowship Church. Rev. Barry Tate, pastor will officiate. The graveside committal service and burial will follow in the family lot, at Forest Dale Cemetery. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Forest Dale Christian Fellowship Church, Benevolent Fund, 1895 Forest Dale Road, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
