Marc Schaefer MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Marc went to his rest on July 16, 2019, after a 15+ year battle with multiple myeloma. He was born in North Kingston, RI, on Nov. 1, 1951, the son of Robert Schaefer and Anna (Battaglia). Marc grew up in Middletown and earned a degree in History from Oklahoma State University. He further earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. His involvement with ROTC led him to enter the Navy as a Jr Lt. After serving our country, he entered the private sector working for UIL in CT. He later relocated to Rutland, VT, where he specialized in power purchasing and distributing for CVPS. Although his heart was as big as his belly, he also was known for a bit of stubbornness. This vestige of his German heritage led to his shunning the corporate world and setting out as a consultant to the electric utility industry. This career ended with the Enron debacle and a change in the way utilities operated. Marc was immensely proud of his MENSA membership and thru these contacts, he found his next career. He became an indexer supplying the back of book pages for untold number of tomes. He was in great demand for technical books because of his love of both history and his engineering skills. He was also a lover of knowledge and had prodigious tidbits rumbling around in his brain. The internet was a source of never ending facts and wonder to Marc. After Marc’s diagnosis with cancer, he moved to CT to be closer to specialists at Yale New Haven hospital. They helped him far outlive his initial prognosis. He made his home with his ever patient and loving sister, Barbara Puorro, for years until recently. Marc is survived by his mother, Anna, sister Barbara and three sons. He is further survived by two special friends boyhood buddy Neil Perlin and Patricia Pranger. They continue to hold him in their hearts. Services will be held in the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown on Aug. 6, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Beiga Funeral Home, Middletown, CT.
