Marcellete "Mary" Pecor ROCHESTER, NH — Marcellete “Marcy” Johnson Pecor peacefully passed away Friday, August 18, 2023 after a long illness. Marcy is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Florence Johnson of West Rutland and her husband Richard Pecor of Rochester, NH. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle and her huband, Bill Herman of Sausalito, CA; granddaughter, Lauren and her husband, Ryan Johnson of Tiburon, CA; grandson Jeff and his wife, Kylerose Delaney of Seattle, WA and three great grandchildren. Marcy was born in St. Albans, VT on March 19, 1937. She graduated from The University of Vermont, in Burlington after spending her childhood years in West Rutland, VT where she met her husband when they were just 12 and 13 years old and went on to be best friends all their lives. They were married on February 4, 1962. Marcy taught elementary school in Rutland, VT and Rochester, NH and made such a positive, lasting impacted on so many lives. Marcy was an amazing conversationalist and collected “people” throughout her life. She stayed in regular contact with her grammar school and high school friends along with many other very close friends that she made throughout her adult life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 11:30 AM at St. Bridget Church, 28 Church Street, West Rutland, VT 05777. Arrangements are entrusted to Clifford Funeral Home, Rutland VT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marcy’s memory to Guide Dogs For The Blind, 350 Los Ranchitos Rd. San Rafael, CA 94903
