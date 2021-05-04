Marcia A. Lynch WEST RUTLAND — Marcia A. Lynch, 70, of West Rutland, passed away on April 30, 2021, at home. Marcia was born on Oct. 7, 1950, to Robert and Betty (Whitehead) Griffin. She worked as a Licensed Nursing Assistant. Marcia loved animals and playing bingo. Marcia is survived by a son, Dennis Lynch and wife Heather of West Rutland; a brother, Wayne Griffin of Arizona; a sister, Jessica Dickson of Texas; four grandchildren, Christopher, Zackary, Jamison and Allie; and four great-grandchildren, Aly, Ryder, Conner and Axel. She was pre-deceased by two brothers Christopher Griffin and Robert Griffin, Jr. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.