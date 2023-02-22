Marcia L. Tomasi RUTLAND — Marcia L. Tomasi,79, of Rutland, Vermont passed away peacefully on Sunday February 19, 2023, at The Meadows. She was born on Aug 3, 1943, in Rutland, the second child of Dr. Edward J. Layden and Agnes (Rubash) Layden. She was a lifelong resident of Rutland, VT. Marcia attended Mt. St. Joseph Academy and graduated from The MacDuffie School in Massachusetts. After earning a degree in Nursing from the University of Vermont, Marcia became a nurse at Mass General Hospital. She married Dr. John J. Tomasi, Jr. on June 4, 1966, and dedicated herself to raising a family. Marcia had many hobbies, skills and talents, which she shared with friends and family throughout her life. She particularly enjoyed travelling, dining and cooking. Spending time with her family in Bermuda, Aruba or on Lake Champlain or Lake Bomoseen filled her with joy. She was a longtime supporter and volunteer for many community causes and school functions. She had a sharp mind, with a passion for crossword puzzles and bridge. Marcia also had an incredibly warm heart, with countless lifelong friends and a long history of family pets, including her constant companion later in life, her beloved dog Kiko. Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers Edward and Thomas Layden. She is survived by six children: Mari Tomasi Greene (James) of Austin TX; John E. Tomasi of Ferrisburgh, VT; Ann M. Tomasi (Karri Barrett) of Rutland, VT; Kathleen Tomasi Brytowski (Jamie) of Pittsford, VT; Peter J. Tomasi (Michelle Lavalley) of Milton, VT; and Michael T. Tomasi of Pittsford, VT. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joan Tomasi Estabrook of Thetford, VT as well as several nieces and nephews. Also surviving Marcia are six grandchildren: Sarah L. and Emma B. Greene; Ella M. and Caleb J. Brytowski; Isabella P. and John “Jack” M. Tomasi. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions in memory of Marcia may be sent to the WSYB Christmas Fund, the Meadows Sunshine Fund, or to one’s favorite charity. The family is thankful for the outstanding care provided by the staff of the VNA and Hospice, the Meadows and the support of so many family friends. Arrangements will be under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
