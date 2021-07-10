Marcia Perkins Puro RUTLAND — The graveside service for Marcia Perkins Puro, of Rutland, 80, who passed away on March 31, 2021, after a brief illness due to the COVID-19 virus, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, in the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. A celebration of her life will follow from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at TASO, 22 Center St. Rutland, Vermont. Inadvertently omitted from the original obituary was that she traveled to St. Petersburg, Russia, Finland, Sweden, England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Spain, Morocco, Italy, Turkey and Greece.
