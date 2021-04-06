Marcia Perkins Puro RUTLAND — Marcia Perkins Puro of Rutland, 80, passed away on March 31, 2021, after a brief illness due to the COVID-19 virus. Marcia is survived by her husband, John Puro of Rutland; and her children, Liisa Puro Newton and her husband, Brian, of St. Albans, Mary Puro of Rutland, Tim Puro of Rutland, and Dan Collis Puro and his wife, Heather, of Lynn, Massachusetts. She also leaves her grandchildren, Samantha Freda of Brattleboro, Evan Collis Puro of Lynn, Massachusetts, Rose Newton of St. Albans, Anderson Puro of Rutland; and great-grandchildren, Gadge Puro of Rutland and Lillian Freda Cunningham of Brattleboro. Marcia was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Esther Perkins; her brother, Richard Perkins Jr.; her daughter, Susan Puro Duval; and her grandson, Stephen John Puro. Marcia was born on Feb. 10, 1941, in Rutland, Vermont, and was a lifelong resident of this beautiful state. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1958 and worked at the General Motors Co. as an office worker for many years. She also worked for the Rutland Public School System. During her children’s school years, she enjoyed being a hockey and baseball mom. In 1977, she and her husband, John, packed up the family and moved to Georgia, Vermont, to become the proprietors of Puro’s Corner Store for many years. She remained in the St. Albans area as her children finished school, and then moved to Mount Holly, Vermont, with John for their retirement where she enjoyed being a regular volunteer at the Belmont Public Library. Marcia was well-read and a gifted illustrator and painter. She was also an avid knitter and one of her projects included knitting hundreds of helmet liners for U.S. troops overseas. She was a wonderful cook and delighted in making unique and elaborate cakes over the years, particularly for her daughter Mary’s birthday. One looked exactly like a plate of spaghetti and meatballs. Marcia loved to travel and often took many family members along with her on her adventures, though John was happy to stay at home and let her go. She was proud of her Irish heritage and especially enjoyed researching and traveling to Ireland. At age 71, she got her first and only tattoo, a tiny shamrock near her elbow. When her husband, John, asked her to sum up their marriage of 60 years in one short sentence, she replied “Johnny, it’s never been boring.” Marcia will be greatly missed by her family and many lifelong friends. There will not be a service at this time due to the pandemic. There will be a celebration of her life, and her daughter Susan’s life, at a later date when it is safe for people to gather.
