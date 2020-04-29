Marcia (Smith) Rushford 1939 - 2020 RUTLAND — Marcia Smith Rushford of Alexandria, Virginia, formerly of Rutland, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a battle with COVID-19. Marcia was born in Montpelier, Vermont, on July 4, 1939. The daughter of Abiel Manley Smith and Natalie Brown Smith of Montpelier, she was an accomplished student and athlete, and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, graduating from the University of Connecticut in 1961 with a degree in Anthropology. She spent many years as a real estate agent, retiring from Berkley, Veller, and Greene in 1992. Marcia will be remembered for her spirit of adventure and wanderlust, traveling to Europe, Asia, the Caribbean and around the United States. She enjoyed meeting new people from different cultures. She also loved swimming, tennis, hiking, biking and skiing. Visits to Marcia weren’t complete without participating in various athletic activities that would test the stamina of all. Completion would be rewarded with her serving a wonderful bottle of wine and multicourse meal, complete with a delicious dessert. Her energy and athleticism were matched only by her generous spirit to her many friends and family. In her husband, Donald Lawrence Rushford, a lawyer from Rutland, she found her life partner with whom she would enjoy 36 years of marriage. Previously, Marcia was married to the late Arthur Edward Crowley Jr., a Rutland alderman and lawyer, with whom she had four sons. She was a lifelong Episcopalian and a member of Trinity Church in Rutland. Her love of the organ and sacred music was instilled at an early age, as her father was choirmaster and music director at Christ Episcopal Church in Montpelier. Marcia was predeceased by her son, Andrew. She is remembered with love by her husband, Don, of Alexandria; her sons, David and Christopher of Alexandria, Robert of Tetonia, Idaho; her sister, Sarah Holder of The Villages, Florida; and her grandchildren, Paige, Margot, Jack and Ian; as well as her stepchildren, Beth, Christopher, Peter, Timothy, Thomas, Martha, Jennifer, Margaret and Matthew. An intimate Celebration of Life will take place in the coming days, with interment of ashes in Highland Park Cemetery in Ipswich, Massachusetts, taking place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her name to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation at https://www.alzinfo.org; or the Vermont COVID-19 Response Fund at vermontcf.org/COVID19.
