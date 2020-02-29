Marcia W. Bates RUTLAND — Marcia W. Bates, 75, passed away Feb. 21, 2020, at Mountain View Center, surrounded by family. She was born in Rutland, June 29, 1944, daughter of Ollie and Florence (VonDette) Woods. Marcia graduated Mount St. Joseph in 1962. She married the love of her life, Dean R. Bates, on April 20, 1963. They raised four sons together, Dean Jr., Jeffrey A., Jason M. and Brian E. Bates. Their home was where friends and family gathered to have coffee and socialize. Through the years, Marcia had many jobs. Her last job before retirement was at General Electric Co. Other jobs included being a phone operator at several answering services, Price Chopper and owning her own neighborhood store. However, her main responsibility was being a mom to her four boys and a grandma to her three grandchildren. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Dean Bates, in 2018. She is survived by her four sons, Dean Bates Jr., Jeffrey and wife Sherry, Jason and wife Jenny, and Brian and longtime partner Lisa Harris; three grandchildren, Megan and husband Corey Novotny, Aaron Bates and fiancee Kaylah Weeks, Taylor Bates and fiance Shaun Blanchardl; two great-grandchildren, Riley and Brinley Novotny; along with her two sisters, Judy DiBernado of Bellows Falls, Barbara Rizziere of Rutland, and her brother, Richard Woods of Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to BAYADA Hospice team and Mountain View Center for their great care. Calling hours and memorial service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the Clifford Funeral Home. A reception will follow.
