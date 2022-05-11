Margaret A. Grenier MOUNT HOLLY — Margaret A. Grenier, 58, passed away May 6, 2022, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, from lung cancer. She was born in Rutland, Aug. 15, 1963, daughter of James H. and Marjorie B. (Rivers) Burke. There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they are gone, that light remains. Margaret was a shining beam of light to so many, a beautiful wife and an amazing mother. She was so kind, caring and empathetic. She was the type of person who would give you her last dollar if you were in need. She was the biggest advocate for all those around her. She loved gardening and spent countless hours making sure her garden beds were perfect. She loved flowers, some of her favorites were yellow roses and hibiscus. Her other hobbies included camping in the summers with her husband and dog, bingo, and arranging family time. She could always be seen on birthdays, with the biggest smile, holding the cake while singing happy birthday. Surviving are her husband, Donald H. Grenier Sr., of Mount Holly; her oldest daughter, Kimberly Farrand (Taylor), of Boone, North Carolina; a son, Donald H. Grenier Jr., of Glens Falls, New York; and her youngest daughter, Nicole Grenier, of Shoreham; three brothers, Louis Burke, Raymond Burke, Thomas Burke; two sisters, Judy Daly and Jean Hier; and countless nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by numerous brothers and sisters. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, from 12 to 1 p.m. There will be a celebration of life to follow at the Odd Fellow’s Hall in Belmont. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
