Margaret Ann Bishop SHOREHAM — The graveside committal service and burial for Margaret Ann Bishop, age 77, who passed away June 17, 2022, will be held on July 23, 2022, at 10:30 AM, at the East Shoreham Cemetery. Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.