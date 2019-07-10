Margaret Ann Jaird LUDLOW — Margaret Ann Jaird, 82, died July 5, 2019, at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. She was born Feb. 13, 1937, in Mount Holly, the daughter of Patrick C. and Louise (Clokey) Jaird. She graduated in 1955 from Black River High School. Ms. Jaird retired after 40 years at Ludlow Telephone Co. She was a parishioner of Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow where she was a member of the Parish Council and Catholic Daughters. Survivors include her nephews Michael and Matthew Jaird, of Texas; several cousins; and caregivers David and Newton Rose, of Ludlow. She was predeceased by her brother, Francis Jaird, in 2007, and a nephew. The committal service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, with Rev. Thomas Mosher officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire, the Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow or the Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
