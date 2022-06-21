Margaret Ann (Walker) Bishop SHOREHAM — Margaret Ann (Walker) Bishop, age 77, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Margaret was born in Rutland on January 28, 1945. She was the daughter of James and Katherine (Bigelow) Walker. She grew up in Benson where she received her early education and graduated from Fair Haven High School, class 1963. In her earlier year she worked in the apple packing business at the Shoreham Co-Op. She worked at Vemas, Inc in Middlebury until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, hiking, and camping and was an avid reader. She is survived by her husband; William L. Bishop, SR of Shoreham; whom she married February 17, 1962 in Benson, 2 sons; William (Jane) Bishop Jr, Brian (Rose) Bishop both of Shoreham, 2 daughters; Rebecca (Kirk) Bishop-Sabourin, Barbara (Rick) Reed of Brandon, 5 brothers; Wallace Walker of OR, Malcolm Walker of St. Albans, William Walker of Winterville, NC, John Walker of Orwell, Thomas Walker of Benson and a sister; Mary Philion of Bridport. 15 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother; James Walker. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, in the family lot, at East Shoreham Cemetery. A gathering “In Celebration of her life” will take place, at a later date, time and location to be announced. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; The Shoreham First Response Squad or the Shoreham Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
