Margaret Ann Webster RUTLAND — Margaret Ann Webster, 73, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She is now reunited with the love of her life, Daniel F. Webster Sr. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy, her loving sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and daughters-in-law. She loved them all to the moon and back. Survivors include her sons, Daniel Jr., Roy, Todd, Hiram and Dion Webster. Her grandchildren include Daniel the 3rd, Cole, Nick, Tyson, Roy Jr., Savannah, Raegan, Mya, Shannon, Todd Jr., Jenny, Hiram Jr., ShiAnne, Amber Filian and Dion II Webster. Great-grandchildren include Daniel the 4th, Colton, Kolena, Skyler, Oaklyn, Haylie, Sadi Jane, Kali, Anita and Ryder Webster, Charlie Brown and Imani Morrill. Daughters-in-law are Linda and Laurie Webster and Samantha Hale. Margaret is also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no public services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.