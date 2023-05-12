Margaret B. Moss WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Memorial service for Margaret “Peggy” Benedict Moss, 88, of Washington, D.C. and formerly Fair Haven, VT and Houston, TX, who died Wednesday morning May 20, 2020 will be held 11AM Saturday May 14, 2022 at the St. Luke Episcopal Church, 146 North Main St, Fair Haven, VT. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home.
