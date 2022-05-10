Margaret B. Moss FAIR HAVEN — The memorial service for Margaret “Peggy” Benedict Moss, 88, of Washington, D.C., formerly of Fair Haven, who died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Luke Episcopal Church, 146 North Main St,. Fair Haven, followed by burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
