Margaret Brough HYDEVILLE — Margaret (Peggy) Ellen Brough, 93, died October 25, 2022, peacefully, at her home in Hydeville, VT. She was born on July 19, 1929, in Rutland, VT, the daughter of James William and Marguerite O’Day. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Paul C. Brough, whom she married in 1958 in Castleton, VT. Mrs. Brough was graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1947, from The University of Vermont in 1951 with a bachelor's degree, and from Springfield College in 1953 earning a graduate degree in physical education. She went on to hold a teaching position in that field. She and Mr. Brough began their family life in Houlton, ME in 1959, moving to Melrose, MA later in 1959, to St. Albans, VT in 1969, and then to Vienna, VA in 1970. She permanently relocated from Virginia to Hydeville in 2017 spending the remainder of her days there in the family home of her teenage years. Mrs. Brough was skilled in athletics, participating in both organized and recreational sports including basketball, tennis, and bowling. She was also an avid and accomplished player of both bridge and pinochle. During her years in Vienna, Mrs. Brough was a dedicated volunteer in her role as a crisis hotline operator and as a participant in visitation programs for the welfare of incarcerated women. She was predeceased by four of her five siblings, sisters Mary O’Mealey and Anne Johnson and brothers Edward O’Day and William O’Day. She is survived by her brother John O’Day of Hydeville, 5 children and spouses, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. A visitation will be held Friday, November 11 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 12 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Castleton, VT with burial at Hillside Cemetery following. A reception will be held at Fair Haven Inn following the services.
