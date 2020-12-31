Margaret C. Durham POULTNEY — Margaret Candon Durham, 96, died peacefully early Monday morning, Dec. 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Providence Residential Care Community in Winooski, Vermont. Margaret was born Oct. 8, 1924, in Pittsford, Vermont, the daughter of James P. and Margaret (Carrigan) Candon, and was the youngest of 10 children. She attended Pittsford Barstow High School where she graduated at the top of her class in 1942. Margaret met her husband, Edward Durham, in 1948 at a Dairymen’s League Young Cooperative meeting in Pittsford, Vermont. They were married on May 28, 1949, and started their family at the dairy farm on the Loop Road in East Poultney, Vermont. In 1962, the couple moved their growing family to the Durham family home in East Poultney. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of America, the Ladies Guild, the American Legion Auxiliary, and was a longtime justice of the peace. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, classic oldies music, baking, reading, and enjoying flowers from the yard. Survivors include son, Michael (Marianne) Durham of Raleigh, North Carolina; daughters, Mary (Ed) Preseau of Poultney, Vermont, Elizabeth (Tim) Nichols of Granville, New York, Catherine (Dave) Richards of St. Albans, Vermont, Margaret (Ken) Thomas of Winooski, Vermont, Marcia (John) Weger of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Bridget Durham of Flagstaff, Arizona, Julie (Ted) Lewis of Shelburne, Vermont; daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Durham of Raleigh, North Carolina; 23 grandchildren and 30 (and counting) great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her siblings; her husband of 69 years; son Edward J. Durham Jr.; and grandson Gregory Richards. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Our Lady of Providence for everything they have done for our mom over the last two years, the hospice workers Nathalie, Sarah and Matthew at the BAYADA Home Health group of Burlington, Vermont, and to Dr. Karen Sokol for your care and concern of our mother. Words cannot express how much you are all appreciated. Since we are unable to have calling hours at this time due to COVID-19, we invite you to pray a rosary, one of her favorite prayers, in memory of her. A Mass of Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Young at Heart Senior Center in Poultney, Vermont; or the Poultney Public Library in Poultney, Vermont. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home; online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
