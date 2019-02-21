Margaret C. "Jo" Lottman BEATRICE, Neb. — Margaret C. “Jo” Lottman, 84, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Beatrice Health and Rehab. She was born on June 8, 1934, in Rutland, Vermont, graduated in 1952 from Mount St. Joseph’s Academy in Rutland and worked at M.H. Fishman’s Department Store. She enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as a medical administrative assistant from June of 1953 until August of 1954. She was married to LaVerne Lottman Sr. on March 1, 1954, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She then worked in Civil Service from September of 1954 until 1964 in Lincoln, Nebraska, Indiana and North Dakota. She owned and operated a cake decorating business for 13 years and taught cake decorating at Southeast Community College in Beatrice. She then managed the Old Home Bread Store for 15 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice. She enjoyed taking her dog, “Dukie,” to Beatrice Manor, gardening, baking, cooking, country music and doing craft work. She also enjoyed spending time on her computer to keep in touch with family and friends in Vermont. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren for holidays and reunion gatherings. She enjoyed traveling with her husband who was a very important part of her life. Survivors include her husband, LaVerne Lottman Sr., of Beatrice; five sons Butch Lottman, of Lincoln, Bob (Pam) Lottman, of Beatrice, Bill (Kelly) Lottman and Rich (D.J.) Lottman, all of Oklahoma City, OK, and Dean (Michelle) Lottman, of Beatrice; one daughter, Barb (Mike) Roebke, of Beatrice; one daughter-in-law, Lori Lottman, of Gig Harbor, WA; 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Maniery of Rutland, VT; several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts. She was preceded in death by her parents John J. and Emma A. Lertola Combatti; one son, Bernard “Barney” Lottman (2003); brother, John P. Combatti, of Rutland, VT; two sisters Pam McLaughlin, of Tampa, FL, and Helen Stapleton, of Rutland, VT. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice with Father Robert Barnhill as celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice. A memorial has been established to the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Military graveside honors will be conducted by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice and the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honors Guard. The body will lie in state from 12 noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, the family will greet friends from 4 to 5 p.m. with a Rosary to follow. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.