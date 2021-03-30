Margaret Godette Rogers PITTSFORD — Margaret "Peggy" Godette Rogers, 76, died peacefully March 7, 2021, after a courageous battle with dementia. She was born Sept. 26, 1944, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late William and Pauline (Atwood) Godette. Peggy grew up in Pittsford, Vermont, where she attended both elementary and high school. She enjoyed the simple things in life, family, friends, cooking, antiquing and animals. She had an outstanding ability to comfort people and enjoyed working in the hospitality field. She is survived by her two daughters, Carole Montoya and Stacy Grenon; three sisters, Betty Goodrich, Patty Burton, Jean Parker Shoemaker; two brothers, William and Tim Godette; along with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert "Bob" Godette; and her first husband, Lewis Rogers. Celebration of life will be held Aug. 7 in Rutland, Vermont.
